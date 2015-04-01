Australia's Endeavour Energy power grid sold to Macquarie-led consortium - source
SYDNEY, May 11 Australian power grid Endeavour Energy has been sold to a consortium led by Macquarie Group , a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
April 1 Peach Property Group AG :
* Says management team will comprise only four members instead of six
* Renzo Fagetti (managing director Switzerland) and Mirco Riondato (chief investment officer) are to leave company no later than mid-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces 2017 first quarter results