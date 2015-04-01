April 1 Banque Profil De Gestion SA :

* Revenues remained stable at 9.6 million Swiss francs ($9.90 million) for 2014

* FY net profit of 0.1 million Swiss francs against a net profit of 0.3 million Swiss francs in 2013

* FY interest and discount income 998,802 euros versus 878,862 euros year ago

* Proposes that no dividend will be paid