Australia's Endeavour Energy power grid sold to Macquarie-led consortium - source
SYDNEY, May 11 Australian power grid Endeavour Energy has been sold to a consortium led by Macquarie Group , a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
April 1 Banque Profil De Gestion SA :
* Revenues remained stable at 9.6 million Swiss francs ($9.90 million) for 2014
* FY net profit of 0.1 million Swiss francs against a net profit of 0.3 million Swiss francs in 2013
* FY interest and discount income 998,802 euros versus 878,862 euros year ago
* Proposes that no dividend will be paid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9695 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 11 Australian power grid Endeavour Energy has been sold to a consortium led by Macquarie Group , a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces 2017 first quarter results