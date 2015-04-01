PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 1 Sanoma Oyj :
* Sanoma Digital has appointed Marc Huygens as Chief Financial Officer
* Says he will join Sanoma on April 1 Source text: bit.ly/1IP46A1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 11 Electronic trading houses Citadel Securities and XTX have joined top global banks in signing up to blockchain currency settlement venture Cobalt, they said on Thursday, in what could be one of the first large-scale financial market uses of the technology.