March 31 Nextedia SA :

* FY net loss of 0.1 million euros ($107,250) versus loss of 7.1 million euros last year

* FY 204 revenue of 6.9 million euros versus 9.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1GJ0rou

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros)