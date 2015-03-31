March 31 Vision It Group SA :

* Announces the liquidation of its Belgian subsidiary Vision Ezos SA

* This winding-up will have no impact on the group's results

* Subsidiary became inactive as a result of the reorganization process carried out within the group

* Activities and employees of vision Ezos were already transferred to the other Belgian subsidiary of the group, Vision Consulting Group SA Source text: bit.ly/1ExWtzu

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)