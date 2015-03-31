BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
March 31 Vision It Group SA :
* Announces the liquidation of its Belgian subsidiary Vision Ezos SA
* This winding-up will have no impact on the group's results
* Subsidiary became inactive as a result of the reorganization process carried out within the group
* Activities and employees of vision Ezos were already transferred to the other Belgian subsidiary of the group, Vision Consulting Group SA Source text: bit.ly/1ExWtzu
