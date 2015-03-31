UPDATE 2-Insurer Hiscox picks Luxembourg for EU base after Brexit
* Does not anticipate relocating London jobs (Adds CEO comments, details, background)
March 31 Net Insurance SpA :
* Reports full year net loss of 2.9 million euros ($3.11 million) versus loss of 2.5 million euros a year ago
* Full year gross premiums are 90.6 million euros, up 9.2 pct
* Full year solvency ratio is 2.04 (45 million euros) versus 2.30 in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Does not anticipate relocating London jobs (Adds CEO comments, details, background)
* HPS Investment Partners, Madison Dearborn Partners announce plan to bring together their UK regional network of businesses together.