PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 1 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :
* Signs 37 month master agreement for provision of professional services in the ICT consulting to a group of European banks
* Says agreement provides guaranteed minimum of 73 million euros ($78.65 million) over three years
* The contract will run from Jan 1, 2015 to Jan 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 11 Electronic trading houses Citadel Securities and XTX have joined top global banks in signing up to blockchain currency settlement venture Cobalt, they said on Thursday, in what could be one of the first large-scale financial market uses of the technology.