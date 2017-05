April 1 Neovacs SA :

* Says expands KLH supply relationship with Stellar Biotechnologies

* Companies sign KLH supply agreement for Neovacs' kinoid clinical trials and initial commercialization

* Companies have entered into an expanded supply agreement to meet Neovacs' requirements for keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)