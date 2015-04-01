PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 1 Ite Group Plc :
* Performance for first six months of financial year is in line with management expectations
* Revenue for six month period to 31 March 2015 is estimated to be circa 56 mln stg (six months to 31 March 2014: 71 mln stg)
* More stable oil price and a less volatile ruble have helped to stabilise trading conditions in Russia over past two months
* Volume sales for Russia remain circa 20 pct behind this time last year
* Group's like-for-like trading volumes (which excludes associates) are currently 16 pct behind this time last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 11 Electronic trading houses Citadel Securities and XTX have joined top global banks in signing up to blockchain currency settlement venture Cobalt, they said on Thursday, in what could be one of the first large-scale financial market uses of the technology.