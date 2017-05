April 1 Tallinna Kaubamaja AS :

* Says Tallinn Administrative court on March 31 rejected complaints of company units Viking Motors, TKM King and TKM Beauty Eesti against tax decisions of Tallinn Business Department, refusing to return sales tax in total of 0.21 million euros ($225,624) Source text: bit.ly/1I3wReP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)