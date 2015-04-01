BRIEF-Pollard Banknote Q1 net income per share $0.08
* Qtrly net income per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
ZURICH, April 1 Barry Callebaut
* Barry Callebaut says European Commission extends health claim on ACTICOA products to extracts. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Qtrly net income per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 10 Fifty-seven meat importers in Brazil toughened controls on shipments in the wake of a food safety scandal in March but no problems with production have been found, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi told a congressional hearing on Wednesday.