April 1 Columbus A/S :

* Says has on April 1 increased share capital by 4,292,600 Danish crowns (nom.), corresponding to 3,434,080 shares of 1.25 crowns as consequence of exercise of warrants by board members and number of senior executives

* Proceeds to Columbus A/S from capital increase amounts to 6,623,736 crowns