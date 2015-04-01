Wife of ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman killed in car wreck
May 10 ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman's wife of 34 years was killed in a car crash in the couple's home state of Connecticut, authorities said on Wednesday.
April 1 Betsson Ab
* Betsson receives local license in united kingdom
* Betsson says license became effective as of march 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman's wife of 34 years was killed in a car crash in the couple's home state of Connecticut, authorities said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, May 10 Whole Foods Market Inc named a new chief financial officer and five independent directors who were not on activist investor Jana Partners' slate, in a dramatic shakeup as the high-end grocer seeks to boost dwindling profits and a sagging stock.