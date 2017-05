April 1 Acucap Properties Ltd

* Acucap's year-end has been changed from 31 March to 30 June in order to align its reporting timelines with those of Growthpoint

* Change in year-end of Acucap is effective from 2015 financial year.

* Appoints JH Rens, LN Sasse, EK de Klerk, RG Pienaar, SA le Roux as new executive directors

* Says C Kotze resigns as financial director