PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 1 Jenoptik AG
* Says ECE Industriebeteiligungen GmbH sells shares in company
* Says ECE Industriebeteiligungen GmbH has sold its remaining stake of 10.48 percent
* Says ECE Industriebeteiligungen GmbH has sold 6 million shares at 11.90 eur each to institutional investors
* Says free float rises to 89 percent from 75 percent
* Says Thüringer Industriebeteiligungs Gmbh & Co. KG, which holds 11 percent stake, wants to hold onto its holding in Jenoptik Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 11 Electronic trading houses Citadel Securities and XTX have joined top global banks in signing up to blockchain currency settlement venture Cobalt, they said on Thursday, in what could be one of the first large-scale financial market uses of the technology.