BRIEF-Senetas Corp updates on trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2 Riber SA :
* FY net loss 3.8 million euros ($4.09 million) versus profit of 0.2 million euros previous year
* At end of February 2015, order book represented 6.1 million euros (6.0 million euros at end-2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9285 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m