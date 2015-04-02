BRIEF-Senetas Corp updates on trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2 Fingerprint Cards Ab
* Fingerprint cards revises revenues for q1 2015
* Fingerprint cards ab says according to preliminary estimates fingerprint cards' (fpc) revenues for q1 2015 attributed to somewhat higher than 125 msek.
* This exceeds the guidance provided by the company in the year-end report 2014 that revenues for Q1 2015 would be in line with the 105 MSEK that the company reported for Q4 2014.
* Fingerprint cards ab says operating result for q1 is estimated to continue to be negative
* The complete interim report will as previously communicated be published on May 21. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
