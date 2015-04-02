BRIEF-Senetas Corp updates on trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2 Keyyo SA :
* Repurchased 2 blocks of 35,000 shares from Truffle Capital and Eric Saiz
* Shares in treasury rose by 70,000 shares, 3.8 percent of capital Source text: bit.ly/1BPvDvx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m