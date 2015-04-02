BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs a binding LOI with Leafcann Group
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
April 2 amp biosimilars AG :
* Announces successful start of trading on the Munich Stock Exchange
* Filed an Inter Partes Review (IPR) petition against U.S. patent owned by Renovacare Sciences Corp