April 2 Grenkeleasing AG :

* Leasing's new business amounted to 304.8 million euros ($328.3 million) in Q1 of 2015 - a year-on-year increase of 15.3 pct

* Factoring's new business climbed to 65.6 million euros in Q1 of 2015 - a year-on-year increase of 50.8 pct

* Grenke bank's business start-up financing reached 4.0 million euros in Q1 of 2015 - a year-on-year increase of 37.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9283 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)