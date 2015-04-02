BRIEF-Siam Makro reports qtrly net profit of 1.62 bln baht
* Qtrly net profit 1.62 billion baht versus 1.25 billion baht
April 2 Dunelm Group Plc :
* 3rd quarter trading update
* Total revenue for Q3 grew by 10.7 pct to 216.2 mln stg
* Total LFL growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) moderated from first half of financial year (+6.2 pct) to +4.9 pct
* Estimate that gross margin for quarter was consistent with prior year
* Says qtrly total turnover 317.72 million baht, decreased from 329.07 million baht