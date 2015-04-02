April 2 Dunelm Group Plc :

* 3rd quarter trading update

* Total revenue for Q3 grew by 10.7 pct to 216.2 mln stg

* Total LFL growth (combining LFL stores and home delivery) moderated from first half of financial year (+6.2 pct) to +4.9 pct

* Estimate that gross margin for quarter was consistent with prior year