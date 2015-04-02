BRIEF-Siam Makro reports qtrly net profit of 1.62 bln baht
* Qtrly net profit 1.62 billion baht versus 1.25 billion baht
April 2 Playtech Plc :
* Agreed to acquire a 91.1 per cent fully-diluted stake in TradeFX limited ("TradeFX"), an online CFDS and binary options broker and trading platform provider
* Earn out payment of up to 250 million euros based on future performance
* Consideration payable comprises an initial cash payment of 208 million euros
* Consideration at multiple of up to 8x adjusted EBITDA
* Acquisition immediately significantly earnings enhancing
* Says qtrly total turnover 317.72 million baht, decreased from 329.07 million baht