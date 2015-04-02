BRIEF-Siam Makro reports qtrly net profit of 1.62 bln baht
* Qtrly net profit 1.62 billion baht versus 1.25 billion baht
* Says qtrly total turnover 317.72 million baht, decreased from 329.07 million baht