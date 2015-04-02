BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2 Technopolis Oyj :
* Is selling 40 pct of its Kuopio-based business to KPY Sijoitus Oy, an investment arm of Osuuskunta KPY (KPY cooperative)
* Will not record any gains or losses on transaction
* KPY will be entitled to increase its holdings in Technopolis Kuopio up to 49 pct at fair value on transaction date
* Deal will have no effect on net sales or EBITDA of Technopolis
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.