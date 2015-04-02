April 2 Technopolis Oyj :

* Is selling 40 pct of its Kuopio-based business to KPY Sijoitus Oy, an investment arm of Osuuskunta KPY (KPY cooperative)

* Will not record any gains or losses on transaction

* KPY will be entitled to increase its holdings in Technopolis Kuopio up to 49 pct at fair value on transaction date

* Deal will have no effect on net sales or EBITDA of Technopolis

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)