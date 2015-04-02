BRIEF-Senetas Corp updates on trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment
April 2 Sevenet SA :
* Gets $760,000 order for delivery of Cisco Systems hardware from a client active in finance sector
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m