April 2 Msg Life AG :

* Planned figures for 2015 forecast turnover of 105.0 million euros and EBITDA of 8.0 million euros

* FY 2014 EBITDA of 11.4 million euros ($12.34 million) (2013: -1.6 million euros)

* FY EBITDA figure contains a seven-figure non-recurring effect from sale of banking segment

* FY 2014 turnover of 104.3 million euros (2013: 131.3 million euros) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)