BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent
April 2 Londonmetric Property Plc :
* Agreed a new 400 million stg unsecured revolving credit facility with a syndicate of five lender
* New facility can be increased to 500 million stg and is for a five year term, with a two year extension
New facility can be increased to 500 million stg and is for a five year term, with a two year extension

Facility has a minimum margin of 130 bps with an opening margin of 150 bps
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.