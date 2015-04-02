April 2 Londonmetric Property Plc :

* Agreed a new 400 million stg unsecured revolving credit facility with a syndicate of five lender

* New facility can be increased to 500 million stg and is for a five year term, with a two year extension

* Facility has a minimum margin of 130 bps with an opening margin of 150 bps