April 2 Booker Group Plc :

* Total sales in 12 weeks, including Makro, rose by 1.0 pct on same period last year

* For 52 weeks to March 27, 2015, total sales (including makro) were 4.75 bln stg, up by 1.5 pct compared to last year

* Booker like-for-like total sales (excluding makro) were up by 2.3 pct for 52 weeks

* Underlying non tobacco volumes have been good and increased 4.5 pct in year

* Profits for 52 weeks to March 27, 2015 remain in line with expectations

* As expected, non tobacco sales in Makro were down 7.4 pct in 12 weeks