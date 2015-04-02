BRIEF-Siam Makro reports qtrly net profit of 1.62 bln baht
* Qtrly net profit 1.62 billion baht versus 1.25 billion baht
April 2 Bollore SA :
* Raises stake in Vivendi to 12.01 percent
* Buys 24.6 million shares at 23.08 euros ($25) per share
($1 = 0.9245 euros)
* Says qtrly total turnover 317.72 million baht, decreased from 329.07 million baht