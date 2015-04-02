April 2 Tallink Grupp AS :

* Says in March 2015 it transported 643,700 passengers which is more than an 8 pct decrease compared to March 2014

* In March 2015 number of transported trucks and trailers decreased over 2 pct to 27,730 units and number of passenger vehicles remained on same level as in March 2014 with 77,673 units Source text for Eikon:

