BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2 Advent International:
* Agreed to sell Partner In Pet Food to Pamplona Capital Management for enterprise value of 315 million euros
* Transaction is subject to antitrust approval and consultation with PPF's works council For previous coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.