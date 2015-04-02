April 2 Auriga Industries A/S :

* Says Sept. 8, 2014, Auriga Industries A/S entered into a conditional share purchase agreement with FMC Corporation regarding the sale of Cheminova A/S

* Says closing of the divestment was subject to customary conditions, including approval by relevant competition authorities and approval by Auriga's shareholders

* Says Brazil's competition authority, Council For Economic Defence (CADE), has published their approval of Auriga's divestment of Cheminova

* Says completion of divestment of Cheminova is now expected in mid-April 2015