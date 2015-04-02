BRIEF-Vita Group update on trading and commercial discussions with Telstra
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
April 2 Comptel Oyj :
* Comptel has won deal with New Telefonica Group Customer in South America
* Order value is about 1.3 million euros ($1.40 million)
* Deal is a continuation of Comptel's relationship with and expansion in Telefonica group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9249 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.