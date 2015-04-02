April 2 Comptel Oyj :

* Comptel has won deal with New Telefonica Group Customer in South America

* Order value is about 1.3 million euros ($1.40 million)

* Deal is a continuation of Comptel's relationship with and expansion in Telefonica group

