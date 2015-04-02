BRIEF-Graincorp Ltd anticipates FY dividend to be 40-60 pct of underlying NPAT
* Graincorp anticipates its full year dividend will be 40-60% of underlying NPAT, in line with company's policy
April 2 Intersport Polska SA :
* Says March 2015 revenue was 15.6 million zlotys ($4.15 million), down 9.5 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7553 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Graincorp anticipates its full year dividend will be 40-60% of underlying NPAT, in line with company's policy
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m