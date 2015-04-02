BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs a binding LOI with Leafcann Group
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
April 2 Schrödinger:
* Announced a collaboration agreement with Sanofi of $120 million
* Will provide Sanofi with computational support in drug design material
* Filed an Inter Partes Review (IPR) petition against U.S. patent owned by Renovacare Sciences Corp