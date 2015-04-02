BRIEF-Golden Queen Mining reports Q1 revenue $14.8 million
* Plant throughput averaged 8,821 tons per day in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2 Ingenico SA :
* Ingenico Group and Intel Corp to bring payments to the Internet of Things
* Companies will jointly develop a mobile tablet that supports EMV and NFC payment functionalities
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Plant throughput averaged 8,821 tons per day in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $101.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.3 million