BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
April 3 Biokhimik OJSC :
* FY 2014 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.13 billion roubles ($19.98 million) versus 1.43 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 297.2 million roubles versus loss of 3.5 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1HrCmk2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.5500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
MONROVIA, May 8 Medical samples from four of the victims of a disease in Liberia that initially baffled scientists have tested positive for a type of meningitis, the minister of health said on Monday.