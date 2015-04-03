April 3 Private Equity Managers SA
IPO-PEMP.WA:
* On April 2 the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) admitted to
trade company's series A,B,C,D,E shares
* The company plans to list on WSE 19,228 series A shares,
96,136 series B shares, 972,123 series C shares, 1,393,967
series D shares and 853,600 series E shares
* On March 20 the National Depository for Securities (KDPW)
registered 411,863 series D shares under the code PLPREQM00029
and on March 30 KDPW registered 2,923,191 series A, B, C, D and
E shares under the code PLPREQM00011
