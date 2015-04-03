April 3 Private Equity Managers SA IPO-PEMP.WA:

* On April 2 the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) admitted to trade company's series A,B,C,D,E shares

* The company plans to list on WSE 19,228 series A shares, 96,136 series B shares, 972,123 series C shares, 1,393,967 series D shares and 853,600 series E shares

* On March 20 the National Depository for Securities (KDPW) registered 411,863 series D shares under the code PLPREQM00029 and on March 30 KDPW registered 2,923,191 series A, B, C, D and E shares under the code PLPREQM00011