BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
April 3 Sasa Polyester :
* Labour union Petrol-Is decides strike at chemical operations division as of April 3
* After strike decision company board decides lockout at chemical operations division as of April 3
* Negotiations with labour union on collective labour agreement continue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexico's auto exports rose 16.1 percent in April compared was the same month a year earlier, and output was up 3.2 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.