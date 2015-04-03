BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
April 3 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :
* Proposes to allocate for FY 2014 dividend 836,000 euros ($919,600) in total or 0.07 euro per share with nominal value of 0.29 euro Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexico's auto exports rose 16.1 percent in April compared was the same month a year earlier, and output was up 3.2 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.