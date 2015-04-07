US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 7 Ablynx NV
* Ablynx initiates the second of two phase IIb RA studies with its anti-IL-6R nanobody, partnered with Abbvie
* Announced that it has administered first dose in phase IIb study to evaluate efficacy and safety of its anti-IL-6r nanobody, ALX-0061
* Study is expected to enrol 228 subjects in United States, Europe and South America
* Expect top line results from two phase IIb studies in RA before end of 2016- CEO of Ablynx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk