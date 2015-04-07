BRIEF-Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint
* Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint
April 7 Straumann Holding AG :
* Straumann increases ownership of Neodent to 100 pct
* Cash payment of about 210 million Swiss francs ($219.64 million) for remaining 51 pct
* Purchase price for outstanding 51 pct is 680 million Brazilian reals (approximately 210 million Swiss francs) paid in cash to company's founding shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9561 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
