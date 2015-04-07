April 7 Sberbank Rossii :
* Q1 2015 net interest income to Russian Accounting
Standards (RAS) of 146.2 billion roubles ($2.63 billion), down
29 pct versus year ago
* Q1 2015 net profit to RAS of 26.3 billion roubles versus
99.3 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 2015 net fee and commission income to RAS of 58.4
billion roubles versus 58.8 billion roubles year ago
* Overdue loans 2.4 pct as of April 1
* Capital adequacy N 1.1 ratio as of April 1 of 8.89 pct
* Q1 2015 total provision charges of 78.6 billion roubles
versus 70.3 billion roubles year ago
($1 = 55.4850 roubles)
