April 7 Sberbank Rossii :

* Q1 2015 net interest income to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 146.2 billion roubles ($2.63 billion), down 29 pct versus year ago

* Q1 2015 net profit to RAS of 26.3 billion roubles versus 99.3 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 2015 net fee and commission income to RAS of 58.4 billion roubles versus 58.8 billion roubles year ago

* Overdue loans 2.4 pct as of April 1

* Capital adequacy N 1.1 ratio as of April 1 of 8.89 pct

* Q1 2015 total provision charges of 78.6 billion roubles versus 70.3 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1C9l1J1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 55.4850 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)