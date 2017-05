April 7 Euronext NV :

* Average daily volume in March is 9,119 million euros ($9.97 billion), up 31 pct compared to year ago

* Q1 average daily volume is 8,679 million euros, up 29 pct compared to year ago

* Says March 23 was most active day since 2010 as for volume at ETF segment with 1,039 million euros traded