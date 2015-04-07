BRIEF-Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint
* Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint
April 7 Elos AB :
* Elos acquires US based Onyx Medical, supplier to the Orthopaedic Trauma and Extremities markets
* Onyx Medical employs 120 people at their US facilities in Memphis, Tennessee and generated 2014 sales of $16 million (138 million Swedish crowns)
* Says deal is expected to close in April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint
May 5 Planned Parenthood, the U.S. medical services provider that could lose federal funding under the Republican-controlled House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul bill, said it would hold dozens of demonstrations outside the local offices of members of Congress across the country on Friday and Saturday.