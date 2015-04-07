April 7 Elos AB :

* Elos acquires US based Onyx Medical, supplier to the Orthopaedic Trauma and Extremities markets

* Onyx Medical employs 120 people at their US facilities in Memphis, Tennessee and generated 2014 sales of $16 million (138 million Swedish crowns)

