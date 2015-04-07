BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.3 billion multifamily K-deal, K-064
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $1.3 billion in K certificates, which are expected to settle on or about May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG :
* To distribute a dividend of 1.25 euros per share (previous year: 0.62 euros per share)
* Profit for FY 2014 amounted to 28.2 million euros ($30.83 million) versus 13.5 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBIT was 53.5 million euros versus 29.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wells Fargo & Co says Director Ronald Sargent reports open market purchase of 9,050 shares of co's common stock at $55.15 per share on may 5 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pJy1IY Further company coverage: