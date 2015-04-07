April 7 Agrowill Group AB :
* Says fulfills its obligations of restructuring plan and
provides final remaining payment to creditors - 85 pct of
creditor's amount
* As provided in company's restructuring plan, the company
will pay to creditors remaining debt of 2.96 million euros
($3.23 million) on April 7-10
* After final settlement with creditors, in accordance with
law, the company will apply to court for completion of process
of restructuring
* Says remaining payments to the creditors of its subsidiary
agricultural companies (ten companies) - 85 pct of creditors
claims, i.e. 1.56 million euros will be carried out as it is
foreseen in the restructuring plans of each company - till
December
($1 = 0.9157 euros)
