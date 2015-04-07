April 7 Aveng Ltd :
* Disposal of 70 pct of Aveng's industrial property
portfolio in a sale and leaseback transaction
* Aveng has elected to retain a 30 pct shareholding in
Dimopoint and will jointly administer properties with Collins
for a market-related fee
* Aveng Africa will sign a head lease in respect of
properties for periods of 5 and 12 years
* Transaction is expected to be when last outstanding
condition precedent to transaction has been fulfilled or waived,
which is expected to be by 30 June 2015
