April 7 Aveng Ltd :

* Disposal of 70 pct of Aveng's industrial property portfolio in a sale and leaseback transaction

* Aveng has elected to retain a 30 pct shareholding in Dimopoint and will jointly administer properties with Collins for a market-related fee

* Aveng Africa will sign a head lease in respect of properties for periods of 5 and 12 years

* Transaction is expected to be when last outstanding condition precedent to transaction has been fulfilled or waived, which is expected to be by 30 June 2015