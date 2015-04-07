April 7 PA Resources

* Gunvor Group has today informed the company that it will not participate with new funding, in the form of equity or new loans, in the ongoing refinancing process

* PA Resources says in addition Gunvor Group has also requested repayment of amounts outstanding under RBL facility (84 MUSD and accrued interest)

* PA Resources' management and board of directors will revert with new information soon as possible