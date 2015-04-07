BRIEF-Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint
* Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint
April 7 Visiomed Group SA :
* BewellConnect brand launches connected blood sugar reader called MyGluco
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1IofGon Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint
May 5 Planned Parenthood, the U.S. medical services provider that could lose federal funding under the Republican-controlled House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul bill, said it would hold dozens of demonstrations outside the local offices of members of Congress across the country on Friday and Saturday.